Cabinet Approves Five New Firetrucks and Two Tankers to Boost Antigua’s Fire Service

The Cabinet invited the Fire Chief and Deputy to discuss the growing needs of the state, particularly the Fire Department’s requirement for additional firetrucks. This need has arisen due to the expansion of housing, shopping malls, and office buildings across the country, increasing demand for Fire Service.

The firefighters explained that response times increase for buildings further from Fire Departments in villages, necessitating more trucks. They also pointed out that larger firetrucks with higher water capacity are slower and harder to maneuver on Antigua’s narrow streets.

To address these issues, the firefighters suggested increasing the number of 2,500-gallon water tank trucks at Fire Departments and adding firetrucks with up to 1,000-gallon capacity.

After deliberation, the Cabinet approved the acquisition of five new firetrucks, to be stationed in St. John’s, Cobbs Cross, All Saints, Johnson’s Point, and the Airport. The Fire Department will also purchase two tankers.

The Cabinet also recognized the need for more fill-up points to ensure trucks and tankers are always ready for emergency response.