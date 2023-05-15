Cabinet approves $250K purchase dust suppression systems for quarries

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Hopefully, residents in the Pigotts and Bendals communities would soon be breathing easier following an announcement by the Cabinet that it has voted to buy dust suppression systems for the two quarries located in those areas.

This decision that the Ministry of Public Works has been tasked with acquiring and installing the two systems, reportedly costing the government $250,000, was announced in last week’s Cabinet notes.

Residents have long complained about the amount of dust produced by the quarries that have often gone unregulated, leading to aggregate dust greatly affecting the health of residents.

When Observer spoke to residents in Pigotts recently, especially those who live in close proximity to the Burma quarry, they reported issues of respiratory challenges to them and their loved ones.

They also reported frequent instances of aggregate dust invading their homes, including affecting their security systems.