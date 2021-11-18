28.6 C
St John's
Thursday, 18 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesCabinet announces sweeping changes to COVID policy; end of state emergency
The Big StoriesUncategorized

Cabinet announces sweeping changes to COVID policy; end of state emergency

0
391
Prime Minister Gaston Browne (photo contributed)

The end of an almost two-year-long State of Emergency (SoE) is just one of the many changes announced by Cabinet this morning.

The SoE which was instituted in March 2020 will end before December 27th 2021.

The Cabinet has also agreed to allow both vaccinated and unvaccinated public sector workers to return to work on December 1st 2021.

“Those who are still not vaccinated by December 1st 2021 will be subject to a COVID-19 test every two weeks. There will be no charges for these tests,” it said.

Banks and other financial institutions that have achieved community immunity of 80% will also be permitted to have testing of their un-vaccinated employees, beginning December 1st 2021.

Private sector entities are now being allowed to issue their own exemption certificates on the grounds of religion and or medical reasons.

“The government sector will continue to require exemptions from acceptable medical practitioners and reputable religious institutions following submission of the appropriate application.”

Meanwhile, competitive sports can resume from Monday November 22, using the previously agreed-upon protocols.  

The restrictions imposed on people travelling from high COVID infected countries such as the Dominican Republic, Brazil, India, and South Africa will also be lifted on January 1st 2022.

These changes are in addition to a change that allows all students over the age of 12, whether vaccinated or not, to resume face-to-face classes in January 2022.

Previous articleFace-to-face learning to resume for ALL students
Next articleMinister Jonas International Men’s Day official statement
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ten + fourteen =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!