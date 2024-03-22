Cabinet announces dredging plans for Rat Island to accommodate yachts, work at Crabbs intended to allow larger vessels

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

As the government continues to look for ways to increase economic growth on the island, it has announced that the northern side of Rat Island will be the latest area to see dredging work.

According to the Cabinet notes, the north side of Rat Island will become an extension of the cruise port with yachts and small cruise ships expected to take advantage of the new facility, if everything goes to plan for the government.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas, at the Cabinet press briefing, did not directly address the matter of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) nor did the Cabinet issue a cost to the dredging work, but the Cabinet said that any expenditure will be justified by a future return on investment.

“I think it would be fair to look at it as the government’s continued approach towards economic development, and if you look at it from the way we’re looking at it, we’re looking at certainly enhancing the value of the land that is sitting there idle.

“And the government takes the view that it must lead, and it must create the opportunity and the incentives to attract investment,” Minister Nicholas said.

He said that once the area becomes more “economically viable,” the government will look about the amenities and facilities that will be further required to make the area “an important entertainment and cuisine centre for tourists.”

Meanwhile, the Minister also updated the public on the work that was to be undertaken at Fort James by Royal Caribbean.

“The matter is up for review, and at some point in time, it will be either given the thumbs up for that particular project, or if [Royal Caribbean] are not able to execute as planned, then we will consider that a closed issue and move towards another level of development,” Minister Nicholas explained.

He added that regardless of the eventual decision, the Fort James area remains an “important nexus [for the government] being able to extract the maximum benefit from cruise tourism.”

Additionally, there is more dredging work planned at the Crabbs Peninsula where the government is seeking to increase the size of ships passing through the area, in order to bring an increased amount of cement on island.

The Cabinet said that the current vessel used to bring cement is no longer sufficient as its stockpile is used up within a day.

According to the Cabinet notes, the work at Crabbs is expected to be completed in the next four months (120 days).

Information Minister Nicholas acknowledged, however, that due to setbacks with the contracted company, Blue Ocean, the original timeline of last year for the dredging to be completed could not be fulfilled.