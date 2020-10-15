Cabinet agrees to extend state of emergency – bars will not be subject to early closure

Spread the love













The Cabinet has agreed to extend the state of emergency and the nightly 11pm-5am curfew until the end of the year. But drinkers and bar owners can breathe a sigh of relief as proposals to force bars to close at 8pm were not given the green light. They will continue to operate under existing rules.The recommendations were brought by

Health Minister Molwyn Joseph who told reporters this week the amendments were needed to better contain the spread of the coronavirus amid declining compliance among the public.