Butler braves pain, injury to represent 268 at Carifta Triathlon

Antigua and Barbuda’s Maleah Butler showed courage and resilience to compete in and finish all three sporting events during the Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships held in Bermuda over the weekend.

This after she suffered an injury during a warm-up event the day before the start of the competition, colliding with a competitor during the bike event.

Butler, who spent five hours in the hospital according to a social media post by her mother and national cyclist Tamiko Butler, however insisted on representing the twin-island state.

The athlete braved the pain and discomfort to finish 12 from 14 competitors in the swim, 12 from 14 in the bike and 30 from 36 in the run for a complete time of 31 minutes and 33 seconds.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Maleah Butler (right) shares a moment with a fellow competitor.