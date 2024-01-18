Businesswoman receives prestigious accolade from Halo Foundation

- Advertisement -

A local businesswoman was awarded the Halo Foundation’s Best Corporate Citizen 2022 accolade on Friday at Government House.

Gaye Hechme MBE is a member of several professional boards and currently spearheads three successful companies: Chestertons Antigua and Barbuda, Moon Gate Development, and Island Living Investment Services.

She also serves as Board Director to the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra.

As a managing partner of Henley and Partners until 2020, she was instrumental in the development of the Henley and Partners Hero Scholarship managed by the Halo Foundation. This scholarship trained young people for four years to the first degree level at Saint Mary’s University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hechme was congratulated on her sterling charitable contributions by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, Patron and President respectively of the Halo Foundation.

Hechme was informed of the prestigious accolade last year but its official presentation was delayed by some months.