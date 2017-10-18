Businesswoman dies after road crash

New Story

Owner and operator of Smoothie World, Novelette Carlene Brooks, succumbed to injuries she sustained in a traffic accident after a vehicle smashed into her on Sir Sydney Walling Highway in the wee hours of Friday.

Brooks, who celebrated her 45th birthday on October 9, died at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre on Monday afternoon.

Her youngest son, Percival Cameron, 20, said his mother suffered severe brain injuries, fractured ribs and lung damage, and she died just four days after being in a comatose state.

“I was unprepared for all of this,” the grieving son said. “The last time I saw her she was leaving out, I was right there, she told me to close the door. The very last thing she said to me was why was I looking at her like that, she was smiling.”

Police reports state that Brooks was travelling westward in her silver Nissan Xtrail, on the highway in front of a red Honda Stepwagon that was being driven by Owen Jackson, 26, of Potters. Jackson was directly in front of a blue Suzuki Vitara driven by Kemoy Nicholas, 23, Cedar Grove.

The police further state that Nicholas was overtaking the Honda bus, when Jackson also tried to overtake Brooks who was driving with her friend Sharon Finlason, 48, of Pigotts. The vehicles collided and the impact forced the Xtrail off the road.

Both women were rushed to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services in critical condition.

The Antigua and Barbuda International Institute of Technology (ABIIT) student said that he and his mother lived alone in Coolidge.

Cameron said his mother had left home to pick up her friend to go the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds for an event on Thursday night.

He stated that he had a restless night and was repeatedly up checking for his mother, and when he woke the next morning and didn’t see his mother he became concerned and drove to Finason’s home in Pigotts.

The grieving son said his friend’s mother was not at home, however, he managed to get a number and after placing several calls a man finally answered and informed him that there was an accident involving two women.

The Coolidge man said he never imagined he would arrive to the hospital to meet his mother dying.

“She passed away just after 1:20 p.m. (Monday). I was just coming from there and was talking to the doctors and they said they were going to do further tests to see her progress. But, they couldn’t do the tests because her heart-rate kept dropping,” the distraught son said. “Everybody deal with situations different… don’t worry, I’ll be okay.”

He described her as a fun-loving woman who was very friendly, outgoing, helpful and loved telling jokes.

