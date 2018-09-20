Businessman remanded for shooting

The businessman accused of shooting Aiden “Muscle” Russell, who is said to be mentally ill, was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Bertsfield Smithen who owns and operates Ounces Ice Cream Parlour and Grill in Parham was charged with shooting with intent to murder and shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the incident that occurred on September 14.

When he appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday with his attorney Hugh Marshall Jr., Smithen was told he would have to return to court on January 9 next year.

The Carty Hill businessman has to seek bail in the High Court for the indictable offence, since, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail for offences involving the use of a gun.

On Tuesday, police announced they charged Smithen for shooting Russell who was struck in the abdomen twice. The injured man who was listed in a stable condition underwent surgery after suffering damage to his liver.

Reports indicate that at about 9 p.m. on Friday, Russell walked into the business place at Parham and allegedly confronted the owner, Smithen, telling him, “Come me come and kill you.”

There was a confrontation and Smithen was reportedly struck on the head while Russell was shot, allegedly by Smithen who is said to be the holder of a licensed firearm.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was summoned and both men were transported to the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

Smithen was later detained for questioning by the police and subsequently charged with the two offences. (Tameika Malone)