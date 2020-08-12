Businessman questioned over Nigel Christian killing

Spread the love













A well-known foreign businessman was apparently being held for questioning yesterday as investigations into the death of Customs inspector Nigel Christian continue.

According to an inside source, the man who owns a string of local enterprises was taken in by police while officers searched one of his businesses.

Officers warded off a stretch of lower All Saints Road as they conducted their operations.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer that a number of people are being questioned as part of the probe. Thomas also confirmed that no one had been charged up to press time last night.

Christian, 44, was abducted from his McKinnons home on July 10 by four men. He was found later that evening along a dirt road near New Winthorpes with multiple gunshots to his upper body.

The incident shocked the nation and has seen protestors take to the streets demanding the perpetrators be brought to justice.

In a statement last week, police said they were pursuing several useful leads and that the “brutal killing” would continue to be treated as a priority.

They also confirmed that they had been in communication with FBI officers based in Barbados who had been lending assistance virtually. Police previously said London’s Scotland Yard had also agreed to help but Observer has been unable to get further clarification on this.