Businessman charged with breaching firearm licence

Local businessman Raymond Yhap has been charged with breaching conditions of his firearm licence.

Yhap was arrested last week after police raided his home and found more rounds of ammunition than he was supposed to have.

On Monday, at St John’s Magistrate’s Court, Yhap’s lawyer requested that no charges be put to his client, who is the proprietor of New Thriving Chinese Restaurant, among other enterprises.

That request was denied and Yhap was charged with the crime.

He was however granted bail in the sum of $3,000 with a cash component of $1,000, along with one surety. He must report to the nearest police station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Yhap was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.