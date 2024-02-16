Businesses to pay more for water from March, households set for increase later this year

- Advertisement -

Businesses will see an increase in their water bills from March 1, after the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) announced new rates for commercial operations.

Currently, commercial general consumers, cruise ports and bulk water rates have been set at a standard rate of $50 per 1,000 gallons.

However, commercial general consumers and bulk water sales will soon see these rates increase by $10 while rates for cruise ports will increase by $25.

Public Utilities Minister Melford Nicholas said yesterday that in order for the government to meet the demand for water, it must reduce the deficit between production costs and revenue.

“I did [suggest] this when we had the launch of the second plant at Fort James, that at some point in the new year we would have to deal with closing this particular gap.

“The Cabinet did give its consent and I certainly did ask the management team to move towards implementation of a change in commercial prices for water,” he explained.

Residential rates are also expected to increase before the end of the year, an APUA spokesperson told Observer yesterday.

Nicholas said that the extra revenue gained will help repay loans secured to finance enhanced water production infrastructure, including a $12-$14 million loan from Caribbean Union Bank.

“Because we know there is a way of recovering the monies that will produce more water because of the rate changes that are pending, then we will be in a position to service that loan from more internal resources.

“The consolidated loan from ACB and its partners is going to be able to allow us to improve on the metering systems,” the minister remarked.

He sought to assure the public that there will be more consistent access to water once the various entities expected to install reverse osmosis plants in Antigua have completed the implementation process.

Minister Nicholas, meanwhile, continued to ask the public to reach out to APUA if they experience any difficulties in accessing an adequate supply of water.