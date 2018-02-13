Business Woman Charged With Human Trafficking

Police have formally charged Cheryl Thompson of Paradise View, the owner and proprietor of Jam Dung Night Club with four counts of Human Trafficking. The alleged offences occurred between November 30th, 2017 and February 9th, 2018.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a joint operation was conducted on two separate establishments, which included Jam Dung Night Club. Thompson, among others were arrested and taken into custody and questioned in connection with allegations of Human Trafficking. Several persons, who were deemed to be potential victims of human trafficking were also questioned and released pending further investigations. She is expected to appear before the Court (Today) Tuesday.