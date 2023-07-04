Business owner donates $500 to Cancer Centre

Dwayne Jarvis, the proprietor of Papi Joe Plumbing, donated a check of $500.00 to the Minister of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment, the Honourable Sir Molwyn Joseph to assist with the expenses of the Cancer Center.

Jarvis, who has been operating his business in Antigua and Barbuda since 2019 but was previously operating in the United States since 2006, presented Sir Molwyn with the check at the Ministry’s Headquarters on July 3, 2023.

His mother who lived with Cancer for 25 years was one of the main reasons for him making this donation. He also made mention of the fact that as a child growing up, he saw a number of persons dying and it was only when he was older, he learnt that many of them died from Cancer whether it was breast, prostate or of the cervix.

He was elated to make a meaningful contribution to Antigua and Barbuda knowing the importance of diagnosing and treating patients living with Cancer.

In response, Sir Molwyn thanked Jarvis for his timely contribution, noting that this is the first time in his history as Minister of Health that such a donation was made directly to the cancer centre from a lone person, simply seeking to make a difference one step at a time.

The Minister thanked Jarvis for his contribution and for being a part of something as important as the cancer centre. He thanked him for making a difference.

Meanwhile, the Minister continues to push for the speedy reopening of the Cancer Center as the Attorney General completes the legal requirements to clear the way for the reopening.