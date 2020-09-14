Business League volleyball cancelled

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Businesses will have to wait an additional year before they can earn bragging rights in the Business League Volleyball competition.

The highly anticipated league which usually spikes off in mid-September was cancelled for this year due to Covid-19 and the ongoing State of Emergency protocols which prohibit any sport being played competitively.

The news was announced by one of the organisers of the tournament, Emroy Lee, via Facebook.

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Volleyball Business League tournament,” he said.

“The safety of the members is, and will remain, one of our top priorities.”

The post went on to thank all the supporters, sponsors, members and event coordinators for their continued support over the years.

APUA are the defending champions.