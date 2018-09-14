Defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) will look to defend their title as the 2018 edition of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Cool and Smooth Business Basketball league shoots off this weekend.

The champions will receive tough competition from former champions, Kennedys, APUA Head Office and Sandals while newcomers Pointe FM, FLOW, Clean Cut Carwash and ABIIT will hope to make their mark.

Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority, absent for two seasons, will also be making their return to the competition.

The other teams expected to compete this season include: Police Vertex, Blue Waters, Eye Mobile, Anjo’s Wholesale, Fitzroy Rewinding, Young Rivals, Cleaners, Dixie, Dadli Design, APUA Water and Burton’s Laundry.

“Well, compared to last year, we had 18 teams and now 20 so that is a plus in itself. There were also businesses that reached out after the cut-off date so it says a lot about the product and that it is fun for all,”said Carl “Bowlie” Knight, one of the organisers of the league.

Matches will run from Saturday to Thursday with three matches on the weekdays starting at 7:30 p.m. and on the weekends, four respectively at 6:30 p.m.

The league will officially be declared open on Saturday at the JSC Sports Complex with a brief opening ceremony and march past at 6:30 p.m.

Immediately following that will be three matches.

Knight also spoke on this matter in terms of the low percentage in teams that show up on opening night.

“What we have always done to ensure that teams show up on the opening is that we schedule matches but do not notify the relevant teams until the night of the opening, so from day one you have to come with your best and be ready.”

The league will be played in a round robin format.