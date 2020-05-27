Bush fire on Tyrell’s Bluff

Firefighters attended a bush fire on a bluff to the west of Liberta tonight.

Two trucks from All Saints Fire Station responded with firefighters forced to walk some of the way due to its location, Fire Chief Elvis Weaver, who also attended the scene, told Observer.

“Fires like these that the trucks can’t reach because of the terrain we use beaters and beat out the fire, or if it poses no threat to properties or lives we just watch it burn itself out,” he explained.

“In this case we are just watching it burn out. We are accustomed to these areas. Almost every year, once the weather is dry, they burn.

“I believe once the weather is dry people deliberately set fires to get rid of the dry grass,” he added.

The area was still ablaze up to 8.30pm.