Bus drivers told to be more considerate

With inconsiderate driving among some of the nation’s bus operators recently coming under the microscope of the police force’s traffic department, the president of the Antigua and Barbuda Bus Association has said that the issue has been a concern for the body as well, and he is calling for a revision of some stops.

Speaking during a recent outing on Observer’s Traffic Watch, Senior Sergeant Kenny Mcburnie of the traffic department pleaded with bus drivers to be more thoughtful on the roadways.

“Those of you using roads, where especially other people travel, you please must pull off and allow traffic to continue to flow,” he said adding that the department has received multiple reports of these issues. “I know that some of you intentionally do that sort of thing.”

He explained that some drivers are intentionally blocking the flow of traffic to avoid competing bus operators passing them en route.

The Lawman also cautioned against drivers indicating ineffectively, noting that some seek to merge with the traffic without signaling at all, while others engage their turning signal well before they intend to move off, further slowing traffic.

Senior Sergeant McBurnie also warned that individuals who are found engaging in these practices could find themselves in trouble with the law.

“If you are caught behaving like this on our roads, I know that you will be dealt with,” he cautioned. “Save yourself that unnecessary money you will spend paying for tickets, or the unnecessary time you will be wasting sitting in detention. …Stop causing unnecessary obstruction because you don’t want people to pass you.”

Bus Association President Keithroy Black said the association is aware of the issues and has been trying to address them.

“That’s something that we have been trying to address for how long. We have made reports to the police because it affects us all,” he said.

He added, however, that the placement of some bus stops needs to be revised, despite some drivers needing to do better.

“I think where some of the bus stops are at the present moment, sometimes if the drivers were to actually go close to the edge of the road, then they’re actually pushing the passengers into the gutter,” he contended. “I think something needs to be done in terms of the better construction of the bus stops and maybe have a shoulder.”