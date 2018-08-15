Bus driver nabbed for road death

A bus driver is in police custody and expected to appear in court today facing charges associated with causing death by dangerous driving.

The bus driver operates along the Bolans route and is believed to be responsible for the death of 61-year-old, Steve Erskin of Bolans.

While the identity of the man is known to this media house, his name cannot yet be published since formal charges had not been levied against him up to press time.

A police source close to the investigation has informed OBSERVER media that the postmortem of the elderly man showed that he died from a broken neck, but he also sustained internal injuries and several broken bones.

He is said to have been homeless and partially blind.

When Erskin’s body was discovered opposite the old Bolans Police Station in the early morning hours of July 13, the police had said foul play was not suspected.

However, the police revisited the investigation following the results of an autopsy on August 3.