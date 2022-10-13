Bus driver found guilty of engaging in oral sex with minor

- Advertisement -

A bus driver has been found guilty of engaging in oral sex and kissing a 15-year-old girl.

After about a week on trial, 52-year-old Leroy Campbell was convicted of two counts of serious indecency and one of indecent assault.

The incident took place on December 6, 2018 when the defendant was 49 years of age.

The minor left school and went to East Bus Station where she boarded the convict’s bus.

The man informed her that he needed to stop in Cassada Gardens to collect a letter and having been familiar with him as a bus driver for her village, she consented.

On the way there, he starting asking her if she was aware that he had feelings for her and asked if they could be best friends.

After he collected the letter, Campbell stopped on a road and told the young girl that he would like to seal their friendship with a kiss.

The girl, though in shock, kissed the palm of her hand and touched his cheek.

He told the victim that that would not suffice and consequently took her to the back of the bus where he forced her to ‘French kiss’ him while he touched her inappropriately.

The accused then asked her several more questions such as whether she has ever engaged in oral or vaginal sex. She said no and also made it clear that she did not want to.

Despite her objection, Campbell forced her to remove her clothes and pressure her into performing fellatio on him and then he performed cunnilingus on her.

When he finished, he drove to a store where he her bought her a soda.

Campbell then went back to the bus terminal where he picked up more passengers before taking her home.

The victim, who appeared to have been crying, told her mother about the entire ordeal and the matter was later reported to the police.

Prosecution witnesses testified to seeing the young girl alone on the bus at around 2pm that day while another said he saw the bus return about an hour and a-half later with her as the only passenger.

Another witness and camera footage from the store also revealed that the man did in fact purchase a drink at around 3pm.

Evidence also revealed that he had stopped to collect a letter.

In his defense, the pedophile claimed that he went to Cassada Gardens in the morning and not in the afternoon.

He also claimed to have seen the minor kissing a boy and sent her off the bus and having threatened to inform her mother, the victim made up the accusations against him.

The Crown, however, questioned how the young girl knew all of the stops he made that day.

The defense, led by Wendel Robinson, also called a teacher to the stand who claimed to have seen the girl performing oral sex on a boy in the bus with the door completely open.

The defense questioned why she did not do anything and it was later discovered that the accused is a very close friend of hers.

All of the evidence together, led the jury to believe that Campbell was guilty as charged.

He will therefore be sentenced by Justice Ann-Marie Smith on November 11th.