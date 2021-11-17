28 C
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
Bus case comes to a close

From left, former finance minister Harold Lovell and two of his former United Progressive Party colleagues, Dr Jacqui Quinn and Wilmoth Daniel (File photo)

The prosecution has closed its case against three former cabinet ministers Harold Lovell, Wilmoth Daniel and Jacqui Quin charged with conversion, corruption and embezzlement.

This was day six of the highly anticipated bus scandal. The final witness took the stand was the lead investigator in the matter who walked the court through the entire process.

He detailed finding one of the buses in Cassada Gardens, which he later learned was in the name of Jacqui Quinn, and that bus he said contained several UPP flyers which were blue and yellow in nature.

More to come in tomorrow’s paper.

