Bus Association president says 90 percent of bus drivers are either partially or fully vaccinated

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Bus drivers at the East and West Bus station terminals are in compliance with the government’s mandate for them to be either fully or partially vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to operate.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Bus Association Keithroy Black confirmed in an interview that around 190 drivers have received two or at least a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

He added that around 27 drivers — seven from the East Bus Station and 20 from West — are not vaccinated.

However, that number is subjected to change because not all of the drivers are currently operating.

The government implemented the vaccinate mandate for all public sector workers in mid-September, and residents are also being barred from entering certain government departments unless they can show proof of vaccination.

A number of private sector organisations have also taken the hardline stance in an effort to support the new policy.

The vaccine options that are currently available in Antigua and Barbuda are the Oxford AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sputnik V — all of which require two doses — and the single dose Johnson and Johnson.

The latest information released by the Ministry of Health on October 6th, 2020 indicated that 43,873 people are now fully vaccinated while 10,085 have received a single dose of an approved vaccine.

Meanwhile, a member of the traffic department has called out bus operators for not completely pulling off the road to allow for the smooth flow of traffic while they are letting out passengers.

Senior Sergeant Kenny McBurnie addressed the issue yesterday. He said the department has refused numerous reports of bus drivers who are stopping in built up areas when they could have simply pulled over to allow for other drivers to be on their way.

The traffic officer also added that another problem is created when these drivers seek to rejoin the line of traffic.

“Do not just drive off forcing others to stop that is dangerous. Again, bus drivers when moving off you must do like the other drivers and wait until it is safe to do so. Too many times, your stopping, indicating and moving out at the same time and that does not work, that is bad,” the traffic officer said.

He stressed that anyone caught in the act will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.