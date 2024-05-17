Burning of garbage at Barbuda’s dumpsite posing health risk to residents

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon – Codrington, Barbuda

[email protected]

Barbuda is grappling with sanitation challenges as its dumpsite faces problems with illegal dumping, scavenging, and hazardous burning of waste.

According to Godfrey Dyett Punter, the Public Health Inspector who manages the site, the lack of proper fencing and security measures has enabled individuals to easily enter the site and rummage through the refuse.

“It is not a fenced area, so you have easy access and I don’t work 24 hours a day and there’s no surveillance camera,” he told Observer when reporters visited Barbuda on Wednesday.

The situation has apparently been exacerbated by an influx of construction waste from the Peace, Love and Happiness (PLH) development.

To compound the issue, scavengers have been breaking into the open landfill to collect building materials that they can use or sell.

However, they often set fire to the remaining debris, causing toxic fumes to drift from the landfill located on the eastern side of the island.

This uncontrolled burning has been affecting vulnerable residents, particularly the elderly and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

The problem is aggravated by the fact that there is no separation of waste at the site, meaning hazardous and toxic materials may also be set on fire.

“The waste is not separated; that does cause problems because you have toxic waste,” said Dyett. “And sometimes when idle people go and light the landfill, it affects a lot of elderly and people with asthma.”

Despite having the necessary supplies to erect a fence and install security cameras, the management of the landfill is still awaiting action from the local authorities to implement these measures.

In the meantime, the Barbuda Council is working on plans to construct an incinerator with assistance from a collaborating bank that would convert the garbage into renewable energy.

However, the timeline and details of this project remain uncertain.

Until proper waste management infrastructure is put in place and enforced, the health and well-being of Barbuda’s residents remain at risk from the environmental hazards posed by the island’s open, uncontrolled dumping ground.

Residents say efforts to secure the landfill, separate waste, and safely dispose of materials are urgently needed to address this critical issue.