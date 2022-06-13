Burnette is at it again with his second publication￼

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

Eyes were pried right open and mouths were left ajar when Legend of Integrity and Courage was released in 2018.

The biography was written by former head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Nuffield Burnette, and it chronicled his life as a child growing up in his native Dominica, and his migration to Antigua following the passage of Hurricane David.

It also featured many heart-wrenching stories of his life and work within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the near-death experiences, and the challenges that came over the years as he worked to maintain law and order, while at the same retaining good character and his Christian beliefs, instead of “towing the line.”

It also spoke of his promotion and demotion within the police department, and his involvement in certain high-profile cases including the IHI investigation which he called “my hell on earth.”

The release of the publication coincided with Burnette’s retirement from the police service after 38 years of service.

The details penned in the publication caused many to raise their heads and cast a watchful eye on the police force, and some of those conversations are still ongoing today.

As if that were not enough, the retired officer turned author, has put pen to paper again, getting ready to launch his second publication entitled Corruption and Lunacy.

A glance at the front and back covers is enough to captivate one’s interest. On the front cover is a photograph of Lady Justice with her scale.

For most of us with some degree of legal knowledge, Lady Justice is usually blindfolded to signify the fact that justice should be rendered without passion or prejudice to ensure that result that is fair.

Well! this is not the case for Burnette’s second novel. As a matter of fact, upon close examination, Lady Justice is peering out of the blindfold which is suggesting that she is no longer blind and impartial, and is fully aware of what is happening.

And as if that was not enough, the back page shows the retired police officer fully clad in armored suit, seemingly ready for battle.

During a recent sit-down interview with OBSERVER, the usually outspoken Burnette was asked the obvious question: Why? And what motivated him to take up his pen again for a second book.

He gave a smile when he responded saying, “I have been asked what do you have to gain by the things you do and say, and I have always said it is not so much to gain as it is to lose. We have to end impunity, there is too much at stake. If we don’t, good people will continue to suffer at the hands of ineptocracy.”

He added, “This book is concerned with highlighting the proliferation of corruption, skullduggery, and downright lunacy among some persons and countries within the Caribbean region. This involves some of whom we call ‘honorable’ and ‘gentlemen,’” Burnette said.

He further stated that the new publication seeks to shine the light on the issues regardless of who the players are.

He also warned,” There are some graphic accounts that may be disturbing to some, if you do not have the stomach for raw meat, you should leave this book alone.”

Corruption and Lunacy will be launched within another few weeks, and Burnette is hoping that through these publications his reading audience will appreciate his personal philosophy that “Nothing is worth compromising your integrity.”