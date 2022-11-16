Burna Boy to perform in Antigua in December

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

One of the biggest contemporary artistes in the world is set to perform live in Antigua and Barbuda just in time for the Christmas season.

On Wednesday, news broke via social media that Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Burna Boy will be performing at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on December 17along with eight other artistes.

Patrice Martin, the Media and Communications Manager for the group hosting the event, Fete Kingdom, addressed controversy from some who believed the government was staging the costly event, disclosing that it is being put on solely by the private entity.

She shared that Fete Kingdom consists of “five local entrepreneurs, very successful entrepreneurs in various disciplines across Antigua and Barbuda”.

Martin said that these promoters have held events both collectively and individually.

“It’s not a government show at all … we do have the full support of the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Creative Industries,” she added.

However, she explained that the government’s support is merely “to ensure that we have full hospitality that will be catered to Burna Boy and his team and any other artistes that will be appearing at the show”.

Martin went on to say that the group heard the call being made by locals for the star to perform here and was keen to satisfy that demand.

Burna Boy recently released his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, which debuted at number 14 on the Billboard Top 200 and continues to rank high on Apple Music in 47 countries.