Bureau of Standards declares CREEBC as national standard ahead of webinar series

The Antigua and Barbuda Bureau of Standards (ABBS) has declared the Caricom Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (CREEBC) as a National Standard.

“The declaration of the National Energy Efficiency Building Code is the culmination of an approximate three-year process starting with Antigua and Barbuda’s participation in the Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code Committee under the Chairmanship of Mr Z Churchill Norbert of Energy and Engineering Consultant Services, who served for the duration of the development of the regional energy efficiency standard,” a release from the ABBS said yesterday

“The declaration of this important national standard has strategically coincided with the hosting of a webinar series captioned ‘CREEBC in a snapshot: Virtual Town Hall ..’. The webinars will be facilitated on the Zoom platform on 15th, 16th, and 17th June 2021, focusing on the residential and commercial implications for compliance with the standard, along with insights on compliance with the rules of ASHRAE – the American Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers.”

Interested parties, especially members of the civil engineering, refrigeration and construction fraternities along with engineering academia are encouraged to participate in the webinar series, to appraise themselves of the nuances of this important standard.

For more information on the sourcing copies of the CREEBC and participating in the webinar series, visit the Bureau’s website at www.abbs.gov.ag or the CROSQ Energy website: energy.crosq.org.