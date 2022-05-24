Bullets win in male and female twenty/20 softball tournament

- Advertisement -

Bryson’s Bullets made light work of PMS in the men’s division of the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) T/20 Tournament on Sunday to win by 81 runs.

Playing at the Powells’ Cricket Ground, Bullets won the toss and opted to bat and posted 129 all out from 19.3 overs. Morrison Browne top-scored with 31 while Wilson Charles got 22.

Bowling for PMS, Julian Charles snatched four wickets for 20 runs and Iverson Joseph bagged three for 37.

When their turn at the crease arrived, PMS could only muster 48 before they were all out in just 12.1 overs. Denzil Roach top scored with 24.

Bowling for Bryson’s Bullets Richie Thomas picked up four for 30 and Vaughn Charles grabbed three for 11. Kimani George bagged two wickets for two runs in 2.1 overs.

There was victory as well for Bryson’s Bullets in the female division as they defeated Police by eight wickets.

Batting first, Police made 77 for eight from 20 overs with Samantha Henry hitting a top score of 14. Cerie Richards was the pick of the bowlers for Bullets with three for 10 while Cheryl Williams snagged two wickets for seven runs.

In reply Bryson’s Bullets made 78 for two from 10.3 overs with Lana Thomas scoring 18 not out.

There was action as well at the Dredgers Cricket Grounds where the home team Dredgers defeated Sisserou by 67 runs in the men’s division.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Dredgers made 165 for nine from 20 overs with Vernel Isidore hitting 30 and Mervin Higgins making 28.

Bowling for Sisserou, Anthony Mathurin picked up three for 26 while Jonathan Wiltshire snatched two for 43.

In reply, Sisserou made 98 for eight from 20 overs. Isaiah Viville top scored with 28 not out while Steve Simon added 26 not out.

Zach Thomas was the pick of the bowlers for Dredgers with three wickets for three runs in four overs while Athanaze ended with three for 34 in four overs.

In other results, Old Road defeated Marko Inc Buckley’s 3J”s by four runs, Sagicor Life Enforcers defeated Jennings Rockets by five wickets and Female Flyers defeated Potters Uprising by 20 runs.