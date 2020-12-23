Bullets striker Troy Jules to try out in the UK, club hosts events in effort to assist

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

The Pigotts Sports Club is on a drive to raise £3,000 in an attempt to assist footballer, Troy Jules, who is set to begin trials with UK-based Ceda Football Academy next year.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Pigotts Sports Club, Richard John, said their efforts were set to begin with a friendly encounter and bingo night at the sports complex in Pigotts village on Tuesday afternoon.

“Also, we will be having a bingo night and this fundraiser is to aid with his airfare and accommodation for an opportunity he would have gotten in the UK because Troy Jules has been selected to do a two to three-month tryout with Ceda Football Academy and, if successful, he should have the option of signing with Bradford Football Club [in the UK],” he said.

Jules, who represented Pigotts Bullets in the Premier Division during the COVID-19 affected 2019/20 domestic season, was offered the opportunity via former national and English Harbour player, St Clair Harrigan, who according to John, was instrumental in finalising the arrangement.

“We would also like to make special mention of St Clair Harrigan and his cousin who were instrumental in aiding with this opportunity, and applaud their efforts with youths and getting players over to the UK,” he said.

“We had a number of items we would have liked to undertake this year but because of what would have happened with COVID, we had to postpone and cancel certain things, but because Troy Jules needs this aid to go away in January, we needed to try to force the event to aid him as much as possible,” the PRO added.

The 18-year-old striker has represented Antigua and Barbuda at the junior level. He has also played for John Hughes in the domestic league.