Bullets get first Premier Division win while Garden Stars overpower Green City in First Division

Pigotts Bullets rebounded from their opening loss to Tryum FC in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division to pick up a 2-0 victory over Five Islands FC at the FA’s technical center on Monday night.

Following a scoreless first half, Bullets went ahead in the 68th minute via a strike from Niah Browne while, two minutes later, Akeem Isaac added a second to secure all three points for the Pigotts men. Five Islands played to a scoreless draw with Parham in the competition’s first week.

Meanwhile, in the First Division, Garden Stars FC enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Green City FC. Ngozie Harvey had given Green City a one-nil advantage in minute 31 with the strike taking his team into the interval ahead.

Green City, however, could not hold onto the lead as goals from Karique Knight in the 64th and Wilden Cornwall in the 79th propelled Garden Stars to the come from behind victory.