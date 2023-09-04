Bullets claim title in inaugural Parham Super League

Pigotts Bullets are champions of the first Parham Super League after beating Sap FC 3-2 in the tournament’s final contested on Saturday night at the Parham playing field.

Tyrique Thwaites gave Bullets the advantage on minute 24 before Emerson Henry drew Sap level before the interval.

Sap, former Premier Division champions, took a 2-1 lead in minute 45 via a strike from Tejahno Jarvis. Goals from Akeem Isaac and Vashami Allen, who both scored once, however lift Bullets to victory and to championship honours.

