Bullets claim T20 Tape Ball crown

By Neto Baptiste

Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets were crowned champions of the LL Supply LTD, IBSC Tape Ball T20 Summer Classic following a convincing 95 runs victory over Rackaman Construction Strictly Business in the competition’s final played on Sunday at the Antigua Grammar School (AGS).

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Bullets were led by Essan Warner who slammed four fours and 10 sixes for his 91 as his team amassed 196 for five in their 20 overs. Joshua Thomas contributed with 39 not out and Demari Benta made 28.

Jewel Andrew was best with the ball for Strictly Business, picking up two wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Strictly Business could only get to 101 before they were all out in 15.1 overs. Andrew led the effort with 17 while Owen Graham chipped in with 16. Warner, who was later adjudged player of the final, bagged three wickets for just four runs in his four overs. Richie Thomas had good figures with the ball as well, claiming three wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

Earlier on Sunday, VIP defeated Dredgers by 16 runs in the third place clash also at the AGS playing field.

Batting first in the game reduced to 15 overs due to rain, VIP made 108 for four with Kadeem Josiah hitting a top score of 33. Akeem Blackman chipped in with 27 while Shaquan Reifer made 21 not out. Justin Athanaze snatched three wickets for seven runs in three overs in a losing effort.

Dredgers, in their chase, could only reach 92 before they were all out in 13.4 overs. Melvin Charles top-scored with 21 runs while Athanaze and Robin Bascus Jr added 20 and 19 runs respectively.

Reifer was the pick of the bowlers for VIP, picking up three wickets for seven runs in 2.4 overs. Demitri Lucas, Akeem Blackman and Kadeem Josiah all had two wickets each.

VIP’s Michael Haynes-Dover, who amassed 350 runs with a highest of 146 not out, was named tournament MVP while Bullets’ Elroy Francis Jr was awarded for the best bowling figures of the tournament after picking up five wickets for nine runs in four overs. He was also the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 14.