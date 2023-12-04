Bullets blast their way into the finals with victory over TG’S Welding and Fab Underdogs

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Bryson’s Bullets defeated TG’S Welding and Fab Underdogs by 10 wickets in the Bullets Dave Fatman Knowles ten overs Night League. Playing in the first qualifier, TG’S Welding and Fab Underdogs won the toss and elected to bat first, making 42 all out from 7.2 overs. Demari Benta and Malique Gerald top scored with 11 and 9 respectively.

The wickets were shared amongst the Bullets bowlers as Vaughn Charles had two for 12, Kimberly Anthony two for 10, and Andra Samuel 2 for 14.

The hosts replied soundly with 46 without loss as Essan Warner smashed an unbeaten 30 hitting four sixes and Deran Benta supported with a patient 15, taking advantage of the Underdogs. They will now await the winner of the second qualifier which will be either TG’S Welding and Fab Underdogs or Dredgers.

In qualifier two, Dredgers defeated Buckley’s 3J’s by 10 wickets by the same margin of victory as did Bullets. The toss was won by Marko Inc Buckley’s 3J who batted first and posted 88 for 6 from their 10 overs. Denley Thomas scored 26, Elroy Francis Jr. 25, and Richie Thomas 19.

Kirk Douglas collected three wickets for 22 runs while Kerry Mentore had two for 24 from their allotted overs. T

The target was chased down in just 5.4 overs with Kerry Mentore and Tyrone Williams Jr slamming 41 and 39 respectively.

Dredgers will now play TG’S Welding and Fab Underdogs for the second qualifier.

