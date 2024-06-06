Charles’ prowess with bat and ball leads Team Experience to inaugural Michael Freeland 10 Overs title

- Advertisement -

Team Experience, led by the in-form Melvin Charles who cracked an unbeaten 65, captured the inaugural Michael Freeland 10 Overs Softball Cricket League on Sunday, defeating Team Top Strikers in the final contested at the New Winthorpes playing field.

Charles’ 65 was more than half his team’s total of 103 as they successfully chased the 102 made by Team Top Strikers with two balls to spare.

Charles was eventually named both the MVP of the final and Player of the Tournament.

After opting to bat first, Team Top Strikers were led by the experienced Ian Eusebe who top-scored with 70. Charles had picked up two wickets for 11 runs bowling for the victors.

Optimus Prime and Barnes Hill were third and fourth respectively. The top three teams were awarded trophies and cash with Team Experience taking home $500, Top Strikes winning $350 and Optimus Prime awarded $150. For his exploits with both bat and ball, Charles collected $200.