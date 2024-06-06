Bullets begin T20 campaign with victory over 3J’s

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Dredgers bowled off their T20 campaign with a 16-run victory over Buckley’s 3J’s in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association on Tuesday night at Powells.

They elected to bat first and posted 122 all out in 19.4 overs as the in-form Deran Benta cracked 57 and Essan Warner made 22.

There were three wickets apiece for Steve Martin and Dandra Harris.

With the target set at 123, the men from Buckleys were bundled out for 106 in 18.1 overs as Nigel Fergus top-scored with 22, and Kenrick Scott and Denley Francis made 22 each.

Benta then returned with the ball and captured three wickets for 21 while Shequan Reifer had three for 17 runs.