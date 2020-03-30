Bulldogs move up the ranks

By Carlena Knight

The latest rankings for the FIBA World website have shown the Senior Men’s basketball team, the Bulldogs, making a jump.

Following their second-place finish in 2018 at the FIBA AmeriCup 2021 Pre-Qualifiers Caribbean leg in Suriname, the Bulldogs moved up two spaces to 81st out of 168 countries.

They are also ranked 17th in the Americas division and sixth in the Caribbean.

Puerto Rico heads the Caribbean section while the USA is first in both the Americas and World listings.

The female team also featured on the rankings list in 97th position out of 124 teams.