Bulldogs lose final FIBA AmeriCup qualifier to USVI

The Antigua and Barbuda Senior Men’s Basketball team, the Wadadli Bulldogs, crashed to a third straight defeat in the FIBA AmeriCup Pre Qualifiers in Nicaragua, going under by nine points (63-54) to the US Virgin Islands (USVI) in their final game on Sunday.

The loss means that the Bulldogs will take no further part in the pre-qualifiers.

After being outscored 19-11 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs outscored their opponents 14-11 in the second quarter before clinching the third quarter 13-12. The USVI claimed the fourth and final quarter 21-16 to claim the 63-54 victory.

Jamine Charles was Antigua and Barbuda’s best performer with 16 points and seven rebounds. Romani Hansen led the way for the USVI with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Antigua and Barbuda had previously loss 97-53 to Cuba on Saturday night and 79-71 to host Nicaragua on Friday night. The team is scheduled to return to Antigua this week.