Bulldogs’ Brewer to play professional basketball in Spain

By Samuel Peters

Antigua and Barbuda Bulldogs’ Remy Brewer was awarded a professional contract to play for the AD Maraleja CB in Spain.

Standing at 6’8” and weighing 235 pounds, Brewer is well known for being an explosive player and attracted the attention of Wadadli Elite, when his exceptional play assisted his side in winning the Under 26 Championships held in Montserrat last December.

Based in Trinidad and of Antiguan parentage, Brewer plays for the Northside Stingerz Basketball Club locally, and was a member of the Senior National Team that travelled to Nicaragua in 2023. He is also a great teammate providing encouragement whenever needed to his team.

Wadadli Elite was instrumental in making the contract possible with the assistance of Johnathan Weekes of Caribbean Hoops, Jaime Alonso who is a Scout and Player Manager located in Europe and the ABBA.