Budgeting tips to keep in mind for Christmas

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

As the countdown to Christmas continues and the hustle and bustle of shopping intensifies, here are some budgeting tips to keep in mind over the festive season.

The first tip is to make sure that you have a budget. No, not the one you have in your head. A written (or typed) budget is best, according to Megan Samuel-Fields, CEO of SamuelFields Consulting Group.

“Write it out, type it out, use an app. But have it where you can actually see it. Sometimes you have it in your head and the memory kinda tricks you. So make sure you have it written and you look at it from time to time,” Samuel-Fields stated on Observer AM recently.

Now that we have more or less established that a written budget is important, the next tip the finance coach highlighted is to have an idea of the cost of the items on your shopping list to ensure that you’re not blindsided.

After you have an idea of what the prices are, you may have to make a decision to prioritise items on your list due to cost.

“Prices have gone up and so we have to perhaps look at our list. If we’re going to be spending $150, perhaps there are certain things that we might have to take off the list. Or perhaps we use a different brand,” Samuel-Fields explained.

With budget in hand and a reminder to stick to it, you’re almost all set to go. However, before you rush off to the nearest store, it’s worth noting two things that will test your discipline to stick to your budget. The first is sale items.

“They would have this, the retail price, and the sale price is next to it and the figure looks like it’s really a good deal …But is it really a discount if it’s something that you don’t need? If it’s something that really may not be a deal for you because you may not be able to afford it?” she questioned.

The second is bundling, in which two or more items are offered together at a discount price.

“One of the things might be something that you particularly like but the others aren’t necessarily what you like. You’re buying things that you don’t need when you could’ve just purchased that one thing on its own,” the finance coach stated.

Additionally, although budgeting is serious business, don’t forget to allocate money in your budget to buy something that you will enjoy.