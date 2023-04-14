Budding entrepreneurs invited to showcase skills at summer trade show

- Advertisement -

Young entrepreneurs are invited to participate in a trade show being staged in June by a local non-profit group.

Youngsters aged from five to 17 can showcase their skills, knowledge, goals and strategies for the future at the event taking place at the Department of Environment, Botanical Gardens, Factory Road, from 11am to 6pm on June 24.

It is the second annual Young Entrepreneurs Trade Show organised by the Community Charitable Ministry’s youth arm ABYETS.

To prepare, ABYETS recently held a retreat to guide and mentor business-minded children and hone skills in marketing, social media, financial literacy and more.

“Both participants and presenters agreed the effort was a raging success with the youngest attendee and business owner being seven years old,” a release said.

“The Community Charitable Ministry is also reaching out to other non-profit organisations, businesses and likeminded individuals to come on board. Let us network to help our youth, our future businesspersons to develop their trade,” it added.

Community Charitable Ministry is a friendly society dedicated to assisting needy individuals and families. It was founded in December 2008 by Francine Joseph-James and Carolyn Matthew-Nation.

Visit communitycharitableministry.org or contact Francine Joseph-James at 720-9582 or [email protected] for more details.