Buckleys thrash Pigotts Primary in School’s netball league

Buckleys Primary thrashed Pigotts Primary 20 – 0 on Friday afternoon in the Inter-School Netball league 13 and Under Primary division at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Terriann Davis sank 11 of her 12 attempts while teammate, Onika Charles assisted, making 9.

Charlesworth T. Samuel also racked up a big score versus St. Andrews, defeating them 21-2.

Kadisha Henry led her team to victory scoring 12 of the 21 points.

Shorna Ogarro contributed with 9.

Former champions, S.R. Olivia David Primary found that winning formula as they trounced Urlings Primary, 17- 0.

Genesha Gregory scored 13 of the 17 points while teammate, Alysha Lewis chipped in making 4.

Newbies, Cedar Grove remain undefeated as they thrashed Freemansville, 14-1.

Jahida Pryce and Jaliyah Parker scored 7 points respectively for the victors.

In the other matches that day, defending champions Pares Primary fell to Nelvie N. Gore Primary, 3-1, Villa Primary thrashed Pigotts 2, 11-0 and Greenbay Primary trumped Sunnydale, 7-0.

J.T. Ambrose fell to Liberta Primary, 8-2 while Five Islands defeated Newfield Primary, 4-2.