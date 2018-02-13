Buckleys thrash J.T. Ambrose in School’s Netball match-up

Buckleys Primary thrashed J.T. Ambrose Primary, 11-3 on Friday afternoon at the ‘home for school netball,’ the YMCA Sports Complex.

Terrianna Davis led her team to victory scoring 7 of her team’s 11 points while teammate, Onika Charles chipped in making 4.

Another powerhouse team, Liberta Primary found themselves in the winner’s circle as they trumped Pigotts 2, 11-0.

Lorranna Matthew was an unstoppable force as she sank 9 of the victors 11 points.

Teammate, Makhija Browne contributed with 2 goals.

The agony continued for Pigotts Primary as their ‘A’ team fell to Newfield Primary,4-1.

In the other games that day, Greenbay Primary trumped Charlesworth T. Samuel, 11-7 and Nelvie N. Gore blew out Villa Primary, 10-0.

Former champions, St. Andrews Primary were also victorious as they defeated Urlings Primary, 4-2.
