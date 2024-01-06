Buckley’s make light work of Classic Eleven in 100 Tapeball competition

- Advertisement -

Buckley’s 3J’s moved into second on the standings with 30 points following a 135 runs victory over Classic Eleven in the Bullets 100 Balls Tapeball Competition played at Powells on Thursday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, 3J’s raised 191 for six from their 100 balls with Richie Thomas hitting a top score of 38 with two fours and four sixes. Player of the match, Kadeem Phillip, chipped in with 37, slamming six fours and one six.

Bowling for the opponents, Kenneth Henry bagged three wickets for 40 runs in 20 balls.

Classic Eleven were then bowled out for just 56 in 49 deliveries. Phillip did the damage with the ball, picking up three wickets for 14 runs in just 14 balls. There were wickets as well for Kadeem Henry who snatched two victims for just three run in 10 balls.