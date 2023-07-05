Buckley’s 3J’s win big while Williams’ 50 propels Potters Uprising in softball cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Buckley’s 3J’s were the biggest winners in the men’s division of the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) T20 competition over the weekend, beating Bullets by nine wickets on Sunday.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Bullets were bowled out for 78 in just 11 overs with Kenroy Simon hitting a top score of 23. Alfred Jarvis was the pick of the bowlers for the victors with three wickets for 17 runs in three overs. There were two wickets each for Wendell Burton (2/16) and Rodney Williams (2/20).

Buckley’s 3J’s then reached their target at 79 for one in just 9.5 overs. Denley Thomas had a top score of 40 while Ashfield Weatherhead chipped in with 23.

Meanwhile, in a close contest, 300 defeated Dredgers by just two runs.



Batting first, 300 raised 128 for seven in their allotment of 20 overs with a top knock of 36 from Justin Pereira while Kennedy Tonge chipped in with 32. Gersham Millington bagged three wickets for 37 runs in four overs for the opponents.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Dredgers came painfully close at 126 for eight before their 20 overs elapsed. Zach Thomas top scored with 28 while Robin Bascus Jr made 18. Tonge was the pick of the bowlers for 300 with two for 11 in four overs. Veston Lewis also claimed two wickets but for 25 runs.

In the other men’s division match contested Sunday, ABDF Warriors beat Sisserou by three wickets.

Meanwhile, in the women’ division, Cheryl Williams hit four fours and four sixes on her way to 51 as she helped Bullets beat Potters Uprising by 69 runs.

Batting first, Bullets posted 138 for nine due to Williams’ half century. There were runs as well from Anette Frank and Althea Gage who made 17 and 16 respectively. Danica Carlton claimed two wickets for 25 runs bowling for the opponents.

Potters were then restricted to 69 for six in their 20 overs with their best effort coming from Sharon Mayers who made 15 not out.

In the other women’s match on Sunday, Enforcers beat Flyers by 47 runs.