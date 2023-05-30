Buckleys 3J’s and Enforcers Claim Men’s and Women’s Softball Crowns

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Marco Inc/Grill Box Buckleys 3J’s emerged champions in the Caribbean Alliance Insurance 30 overs competition while Sagicor Life Enforcers claimed top honours in the St John’s Co-Operative Credit Union 15 overs women’s competition in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) competitions which climaxed on Sunday.

Playing against 300, Buckley’s 3J’s emerged winners by four wickets.

Batting first, 300 posted 157 for six from 28 overs with Molvin James hitting a top score of 58 not out and Denfield Weatherhead adding 45 not out. There were two wickets each for Zavear Otto (2/33) and Bryan Burton (2/47) bowling for the victors.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Buckley’s 3J’s reached their target at 159 for six in 21.3 overs. Denley Thomas led the charge with 31 while there were contributions from Randino Turner (24), Gregson Merrick (21), and Kemar Christian (21).

Dwayne George claimed three wickets for 33 runs in a losing effort for 300.

In other 30 overs results, Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Warriors beat Dredgers by three wickets, Bullets won by default over Old Road while the match between Strictly Business and Sisserou was abandoned due to a wet outfield.

MVP of the 30 overs competition went to Mervin Higgins after he amassed 274 runs and claimed a total of nine wickets. Molvin James of 300 however finished with the most runs in the competition with 364 runs.

Kennedy Tonge of 300 was the leading bowler of the competition with 17 wickets while Melvin Charles of Dredgers had the highest individual score of 116.

Meanwhile, Enforcers comfortably beat Bullets by seven wickets to claim the 15 overs women’s title.

Winning the toss and batting first, Bullets were restricted to just 57 for four in their 15 overs with Cheryl Williams making 27 not out.

Enforcers then easily overhauled their target at 58 for three from 13.4 overs. Loukuell Pelle top scored with 22 not out, while Sasha Michael and Grace Persaud both made 13.

In the other match contested in the 15 overs competition on Sunday, Flyers defeated Potters Uprising by nine wickets.

Sasha Michael was MVP of the competition after amassing 254 runs and claiming six wickets. Nolia Hodge of Potters Uprising however, scored the most runs in the competition with 293 while Akeda Francis of Flyers was the best bowler with 12 wickets for 101 runs in 20 overs. Cheryl Williams had the highest individual score of 72.

Sasha Michael (left) was MVP of the competition after amassing 254 runs and claiming six wickets