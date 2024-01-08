Brysons Bullets leads 100 Ball Tapeball Competition

By Samuel Peters

Brysons Bullets continue to lead the seven-team competition of the 100 Ball Tapeball Tournament after four rounds.

They sit at the top with Buckley’s 3J’s on 30 points while PEL Boys and TG’s Welding and Fab Underdogs both sit on 20 points in third and fourth.

VIP and Dredgers find themselves in unfamiliar territory in fifth and sixth position with three games to go on 10 points.

National batsman Essan Warner of Bullets is the top run-scorer with 160 runs, whereas Amos Bruney of PEL Boys is second with 120.

Under 19 all-rounder Malinga Bruney of PEL Boys has collected the most wickets so far with 10, while Bullets’ Andra Samuel and Kerry Burton have seven apiece.

Matches will continue Tuesday with Bullets taking on VIP.