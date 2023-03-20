Bruce Greenaway murder trial due to start today

- Advertisement -

The trial of four people accused of killing Falmouth father-of-two Bruce Greenaway is set to begin today.

The 43-year-old’s body was found at Indian Creek on April 13 2020 – days after his family had reported him missing. An autopsy revealed he had been strangled.

The crime shocked the nation and sparked a wave of protest by residents demanding justice.

Police officer Jason Modeste and Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner, and Aliyah Martin, were arrested and charged with murder in June 2020.

The quartet, who were previously granted bail by Justice Colin Williams in the sum of $40,000 with no cash component, will be tried before the same judge.

There are three defence lawyers in the matter – Andrew O’Kola who represents Warner and Thomas, Wendel Robinson who represents Modeste, and Lawrence Daniels for Martin.