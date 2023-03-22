Bruce Greenaway murder trial delayed until Thursday

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

The trial into the murder of Bruce Greenaway was yesterday delayed until 9am Thursday after the prosecution asked Justice Colin Williams for more time to prepare.

The trial, which has been delayed multiple times since the arrest of the four accused of killing the father-of-two, was delayed further as the lead attorney for the prosecution was still overseas at the start of the proceedings.

The prosecutors present told the court that Valston Graham—former St Kitts and Nevis Director of Public Prosecutions—will arrive on island Wednesday afternoon.

Police officer Jason Modeste and Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin were charged with murder in June 2020 and, three years later, it will be up to the 11-member jury to determine their innocence or guilt in the matter.

Greenaway was found at Indian Creek on April 13 2020 – days after his family had reported him missing. An autopsy revealed he had been strangled.