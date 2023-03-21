Bruce Greenaway murder trial continues today as 11-member jury selected

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

An 11-member jury was empanelled yesterday as the trial into the murder of Bruce Greenaway continues this morning.

Yesterday’s proceedings began with a delayed start as defence attorneys sought a last-minute adjournment to the case until April 17.

The prosecution also sought an adjournment as their lead attorney, Valston Graham, was overseas at the time of the case and needed to attend via the Zoom platform. One of the arguments made by the prosecution was that continuation of proceedings would put them in an unfair position.

However, Justice Colin Williams rejected all arguments and ordered the continuation of the trial proceedings with jury selection.

Yesterday’s proceedings got underway almost three years after police officer Jason Modeste and Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) soldiers Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner, and Aliyah Martin were arrested and charged with murder in June 2020.

The body of Greenaway, a father of two from the Falmouth area, was found at Indian Creek on April 13, 2020 – days after his family had reported him missing.

An autopsy revealed the 43-year-old man had been strangled, sparking protests by residents who demanded justice for the deceased.