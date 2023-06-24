Bruce Greenaway murder case caused ‘innocent’ defendants ‘immense stress’ – lawyer

- Advertisement -

A local law firm representing one of the Bruce Greenaway murder accused has welcomed the decision to throw out the case against the four defendants.

On Wednesday, the judge hearing the case against police officer Jason Modeste and Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin upheld a ‘no case’ submission from defence attorneys on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

OMO Law and the firm’s barrister Andrew O’Kola, who represented Thomas, said their client had “vehemently denied any involvement in the incident from the outset” and that the charges had caused him and his co-defendants “immense stress and uncertainty”.

Father-of-two Greenaway’s body was found at Indian Creek on April 13 2020. He was reportedly last seen with the four defendants four days earlier.

“We formed the view and maintained that the prosecution has not provided any direct or circumstantial evidence linking our client or any of the other defendants to the alleged crime,” O’Kola told Observer.

“After a thorough examination of the evidence, the High Court concluded that the police had indeed gathered no relevant evidence to substantiate the charges. This landmark decision highlights the importance of a fair and rigorous judicial process, ensuring that individuals are not wrongfully accused based on insufficient evidence.

“Indeed, I firmly believe in the presumption of innocence and the fundamental principle that individuals should only face charges when there is substantial evidence against them. The decision of the High Court Criminal Division affirms the soundness of our argument and restores the reputations of our clients, who should never have endured the burden of these unfounded allegations.”

O’Kola expressed appreciation to the High Court Criminal Division for conducting what he called “a fair and thorough examination of the case”.

“Additionally, we extend our gratitude to all those who supported our clients throughout this challenging period. Their unwavering belief in our clients’ innocence and their steadfast support played a pivotal role in achieving this favourable outcome.

“The successful outcome of this case underscores our commitment to diligently defending the rights of individuals and ensuring a fair and just legal system aimed at safeguarding the interests of our clients in particular and the people of Antigua in general,” O’Kola added.

Wednesday’s ruling has not been without controversy with many residents condemning the decision. Prosecutors have since filed an application to appeal. If successful, the four defendants could be placed on trial again.