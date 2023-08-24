Bruce Arrindell: a patriot, radio host, and avid cyclist

By Charminae George

Bruce William Arrindell, former ZDK radio host is being remembered as a patriot who sought to develop his country and share his knowledge with others.

“He enjoyed debating and challenging what was said and what the popular thinking was. Our generation of Arrindells were encouraged to think independently and to express ourselves,” his cousin, Barbara Arrindell told Observer, yesterday.

“He loved his country and was always looking to see how we can develop Antigua, not only from a physical standpoint but the intellect of our people,” Jake Taylor, Arrindell’s friend of two years, said.

The 59-year-old died late Tuesday night after going into cardiac arrest following his admission into the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre on August 16 with stroke-like symptoms. While he was in the hospital, he slipped into a coma, where it was discovered that he had hemorrhaging on the brain.

Arrindell, who once hosted ZDK’s Open Forum, and co-hosted The Breakfast Show, strived to be an impartial voice, Sean Bird, general manager of ZDK Liberty Radio indicated.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that he would’ve left a void, simply because of his ability to look beyond what is in front of him to reason, dissect, research and come to an objective conclusion,” he stated.

While many commuted to work via bus or car, Arrindell’s preferred mode of transport was his bicycle.

“He really liked cycling…he used to ride to work because even on the last day he worked, he rode to work,” Taylor said.

In addition to being a cyclist, he was the captain of the national basketball team, the Bulldogs, in the mid-80’s, that traveled to many Caribbean islands. One of those islands was Jamaica, where he led his team to victory against the Jamaica team in the 1985 Caricom Basketball Championship.

The former basketball team captain attended the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona where he obtained a degree in aeronautical engineering. Prior to that, he attended the St Joseph’s Academy, and the St Michael’s Primary School.

His previous places of work include LIAT 1974 ltd, and the Antigua State College where he served as head of the engineering department. In addition, he assisted with the restoration efforts of the St John’s Cathedral.

Arrindell was born in Olivers (where Island Academy is currently), and subsequently moved to Gambles. He lived in Fort Road for a number of years, then moved to the Old Runaway area where he lived until his death.

He was the son of Radford and Janet Arrindell, and the brother of Taddy, Goldine, Rad, and the late, Tracey Arrindell.